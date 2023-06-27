Disgraced RnB singer R Kelly says he is “scared for his life” after recovering from emergency surgery to treat blood clots in his leg. In an unexpected turn of events, the 56-year-old, who is serving a 20-year jail term in Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Centre after being convicted on child pornography charges last year, accused the prison medical staff of negligence.

According to an interview by RapHouseTV last week, Kelly’s latest blood clot procedure was “botched” by the prison medical team. He also stated that he did not “deserve to die” and that “someone miscommunicated or made a guess as to what was wrong with my leg”. “I’m not supposed to die this way,” he said in the interview from jail. “You’re not supposed to even take a chance on that.”