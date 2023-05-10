Since the death of her boyfriend AKA, award-winning rapper and reality TV star Nadia Nakai has been vocal about how hurt she has been. Almost three months since his killing in Durban, Nakai tweeted: “I’ve been so unlucky with love. I’m never doing it again.”

I’ve been so unlucky with love. I’m never doing it again. — BRAGGA (@Nadia_nakai) May 9, 2023 Before dating the slain rapper, Nakai dated American muso Vic Mensa, and prior to him, it was Bandile Mbere of Major League DJz. The Naaa Meaan hitmaker and Mensa were in a long-distance relationship, and they connected after Mensa sent her a direct message on Instagram. They worked together on a song Practice and met in Ghana the first time when they shot the music video.

Not long after their break-up, Nakai found love with AKA until their story was cut short by his passing. During their relationship, which they initially kept private, Nakai and AKA never shied away from public displays of affection. Since his death, Nakai has been open with her followers, sharing pictures and video memories of their happy times together.

They attended red carpet events and even got a tattoo together. Fans tweeted messages of support for Nakai, pointing out that she will find love again one day. @va_happ tweeted: “Bragga give it time im sure SUPER MEGA would want you to be Happy again in due time you’re in my prayers everyday it's all love from MEGACY.” @AvieSelani said: “No don’t say that… remember our mothers have been de too … were they were married fir 10 years with their husbands but then husband passed away …but look many have found love again…. I’ll pray for you we loved mega.”