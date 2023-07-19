Hollywood’s ou tannies smaak to wys their vleis, nuh! After Salma Hayek and Gabrielle Union recently turned heads with saucy bikini posts on social media, Eva Longoria sizzled in a Barbie-pink swimsuit as she hit the beach in Marbella, Spain.

The 48-year-old was seen strolling along the beach on Sunday in the cheeky one-piece that shows off her lyf with a plunging zipper detail in the front and a cut-out back. The actress accessorised with a straw hat and gold jewellery. Eva Longoria holidaying on a beach in Spain Longoria was joined by her husband, José Bastón, 55, and their four-year-old son, Santiago Enrique.

The Desperate Housewives star played with her laaitie while making waves in her show-stopping outfit. Eva has been serving up a klomp striking looks, including a rare 23-karat ring and sheer gown at the premiere of her recent fliek, Flamin’ Hot, last month. The Chopard design bling was created from 18-carat rose gold and titanium with 23.43 karats of orange opals, yellow-orange sapphires, diamonds and rubies.

Longoria wore the ring – estimated to be R538 708 – to her directorial debut, paired with a black lace Roberto Cavalli dress. FLAMIN’ HOT: Eva at premiere She also stunned at the Cannes Film Festival in May wearing another nude look, this time from Elie Saab Couture. The form-fitting rok showed off her curves and featured an embellished train.