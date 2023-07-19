Hollywood’s ou tannies smaak to wys their vleis, nuh!
After Salma Hayek and Gabrielle Union recently turned heads with saucy bikini posts on social media, Eva Longoria sizzled in a Barbie-pink swimsuit as she hit the beach in Marbella, Spain.
The 48-year-old was seen strolling along the beach on Sunday in the cheeky one-piece that shows off her lyf with a plunging zipper detail in the front and a cut-out back.
The actress accessorised with a straw hat and gold jewellery.
Longoria was joined by her husband, José Bastón, 55, and their four-year-old son, Santiago Enrique.
The Desperate Housewives star played with her laaitie while making waves in her show-stopping outfit.
Eva has been serving up a klomp striking looks, including a rare 23-karat ring and sheer gown at the premiere of her recent fliek, Flamin’ Hot, last month.
The Chopard design bling was created from 18-carat rose gold and titanium with 23.43 karats of orange opals, yellow-orange sapphires, diamonds and rubies.
Longoria wore the ring – estimated to be R538 708 – to her directorial debut, paired with a black lace Roberto Cavalli dress.
She also stunned at the Cannes Film Festival in May wearing another nude look, this time from Elie Saab Couture.
The form-fitting rok showed off her curves and featured an embellished train.
The latest appearance was a far cry from her first Cannes red carpet in 2005, where the star recently revealed she wore a $40 dress.
“I was like, I’ll just wear this one, this knit gold, that feels right,” Eva said of her affordable look, worn the year after Desperate Housewives had premiered.
“Nobody would’ve known it was a $40 dress. It’s not the dress, it’s the woman who wears the dress.”