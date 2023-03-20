Haai jinne, this is something you definitely did not expect to see! Kim Kardashian made a surprise appearance at Arsenal’s game against Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The 42-year-old TV star was seen with her and ex-husband Kanye West’s son Saint, seven, cheering on the English Premier League side at the Emirates Stadium in London. But Kim didn’t seem to be as mal a fan as her laaitie, who had Arsenal ladies player Katie McCabe’s name on the back of his top. A SPORTING LOOK: Kim Kardashian, 42 While Saint and his tjommies cheered on Mikel Arteta’s side in their Arsenal kits, Kim appeared disinterested as she scrolled through her cellphone.

And in an Instagram Story post featuring bottles of Prime drinks and match programmes, she simply wrote, “Send help SOS”. Arsenal were knocked out of the competition on penalties following a 1-1 draw. In January, Saint was pictured wearing Arsenal’s third kit at his sister Chicago’s fifth birthday party.

In November 2021, Kim – who also has North, nine, and Psalm, three, with Kanye – teamed up with another English soccer team, Leeds United, and a New York rabbi to safely fly 30 Afghan youth players to the UK after their home nation was rocked by turmoil when the Taliban regained power, with the organisation being against women playing sport. Tweeting about the initiative – which was spearheaded by former Afghanistan women’s national team captain Khalida Popal – Kim said she was delighted to have had her company SKIMS charter the flight to London. She wrote: “It’s such a privilege to be a part of this life-saving mission to save the Afghan Female Youth National Team!