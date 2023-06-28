Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has spared no expense as he spent nearly R15 million to buy his girlfriend, now fiancée, Georgina Rodriguez, an engagement ring. The Portuguese legend is currently on vacation, after joining Al-Nassr earlier this year on a two-and-a-half-year deal in the oil-rich Saudi Arabia kingdom.

Ronaldo, 38, joined the club in January for an incredible R8 billion or $430 million. The couple have been seen holidaying over the last few days on the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus player’s yacht, and both have shared images on their social media with their millions of followers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) Rodriguez, like her husband-to-be, loves the limelight and has not been shy to show off her lavish lifestyle with the footballer.

And now Rodriguez has a chunky bit of jewellery to share with her 50 million Instagram followers. The 29-year-old influencer has two children and three stepchildren with Ronaldo. The ring, according to reports, is worth a whopping R14.4m.

HELSE PRICE-TAG: Ring worth R14.4m Meanwhile, Ronaldo mostly showed off his chiselled lyf. The past week has been no exception, as he caught some rays on his yacht. Ronaldo and Rodriguez have been living together for some time – and in Saudi Arabia it is prohibited for an unmarried couple to live together. Fortunately, due to the famous footballer’s popularity, authorities were said to be turning a blind eye to the pair “living in sin”.