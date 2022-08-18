A former comedian is giving upcoming black comedians a platform to show off their funny side by hosting a comedy festival in their mother tongue. Phumlani Vokovi is relaunching the Ikapa Comedy Festival following two years of lockdown.

The festival showcases the country’s various indigenous languages. “Yebo, it is a vernac comedy show because I am promoting the African languages that we have in this beautiful country of ours,” says Vokovi. “There are a lot of people in our townships who have the ability to make people laugh so I want to give them a platform to express themselves because not all black people are fluent in English.”

He adds: “All the comedians are Cape Town-based and what better way to celebrate the beauty and splendour of Africa than in a comedy show which showcases the humorous talents of this continent in IsiXhosa, isiZulu and Sesotho to name a few. “We are selling the experience through laughter, so I would love to see people attend the show. “Comedy is big in Johannesburg and Durban but not that much in Cape Town, so we want people to attend the Ikapa festival and know that we have talent in Cape Town.

“The comedians might get other gigs from the show,” said Vokovi. GIVING BACK: Former comic Vokovi One of the comedians who will be performing is Siyabonga Hisi from Khayelitsha, who said: “This is a great opportunity for the vernacular speaking people especially to perform on such a big stage as the Artscape. “We have the opportunity to tell our stories in our own language and to laugh about it is a great outlet.