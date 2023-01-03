While still passionate about his career in front of the camera, Hollywood star Idris Elba believes it would be a “natural progression” to move into directing. The Luther and The Wire actor is looking ahead to the possibility of juggling more than one role on set at a time, citing Denzel Washington and Jon Favreau as inspirations, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I love acting but I feel like there’s much more to offer as a director, as a writer and a producer perhaps,” he said. “There are some incredible people like Jon Favreau, like Denzel who have acted and directed, and directed themselves in movies and I feel like that’s a natural progression for an actor. “I love acting, don’t get me wrong, but there are other things that I like to do,” the Brit added.

And the 50-year-old is also hoping to do more with his music career. Elba said: “I produce and I’ve always had a studio, so I’m a sort of self-taught producer, I sing a little bit but I’m no Jamie Foxx, don’t get me wrong! “I like poetry and rap and so I feel like there’s an offering in me in the form of an album, I've put out music before and varied types of music, but I definitely feel as though there’s an outlet for me.