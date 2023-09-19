The Idols SA Top 8 put their best foot forward in a stellar performance this week, covering the playbook of American Idol judge Lionel Richie. Mzansi was blown away by the performances as the season 19 finalists had the judges and audience on their feet at the Mosaïek Teatro.

The participants who paid tribute to one of the biggest selling and most celebrated artists of all time included Thando, Sena, Envic, Niikiey, Thabo, Princess, Nkosi and Faith. Sadly, it was time to bid farewell to Lungelo. Before the elimination, the Top 9 kicked off the show with a spirited performance of the Ami Faku, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small hit Abalele, followed by Inkabi Zezwe, the duo of Big Zulu and Sjava, who brought their track, Sayona, to a thrilled audience. First to perform in the top 8 was Thando, who sang Love, Oh Love. The judges had praise and pointers, with JR Bogopa saying: “The energy was there, but going forward, just focus on your voice control. You’re not using your full range.” Sena performed You Are, to mostly praise from the judges.

For his performance, Western Cape contender Envic sang I Call It Love, impressing the judges. Somizi Mhlongo said: “You are a naturally seasoned performer. You gave this song every little thing that it needed. That is called artistic intelligence, and nobody can take that away from you.” Ending off a night of great performances was Faith, with Penny Lover. Seete said: “You are letting go and giving us everything we need to hear.”