After two weeks of gehard performances, Cape Town’s Idols SA hopeful Zikhona “Zee” Dyasi sang her way into the top 10 of Season 18. The youngest contestant on the show performed Jik’izinto by Zonke on Sunday, but received lame reviews from the judges.

Somizi Mhlongo said she took the youthfulness out of the song, and Thembi added: “The reason we are so hard on you is because we know what you are capable of.” JR gave Zee some advice: “The right song will land in your lap. This voice is designed to be unique. Find that lane.” Zee said being in the top 10 proves that mense see her potential, and wants her next performance to be better.

“I always listen to the feedback the judges give me and try my best to apply their advice,” she says. “What they say is true and I never take it as a bad thing when I get feedback because they know what is best for me.” Zee adds: “Ever since the live shows began, I have been learning a lot about myself. I thought I knew myself and what I can do, but I realise that I have been limiting myself. I need to get out of the box and try new things without holding back.”