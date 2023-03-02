There’s a New Producer in Town. Singer Daylin Sass is spreading his wings in the industry by producing his own concerts.

The SA Idol finalist says it’s been quite the journey with his sister, who is his business partner and mentor. “Looking up to her and learning from her what it’s all about when it comes to this craft of entertainment, I’ve learnt it all and now with the platforms that I was blessed to have achieved thanks to SA Idol and Maak My Famous, I’m able to experience a different playground,” he says. BACK: Lauren Solomons. “I’m chuffed that my first concert that I’m producing is with my sister who I have the most respect for.

“I am singing only because of her support and the lessons she offered to me over the years. “She’s been singing for so long, but had to take a break for motherhood and now she wants to get back into the mainstream of the business.” Lauren Solomons who has won many local competitions has been through it all, and now she is back to claim her rightful place in the industry.

The concert will take place at the exclusive Roxy Revue Bar Theatre in GrandWest on 17 March 2023 and promises to give you a bit of nostalgia. Lauren and Daylin poster pic supplied Lauren says: “I’m taking the audience on a journey with me, highlighting the best moments of my singing career, also showing them why I want to be back on stage. “I will perform all the favourites, we will laugh at past mistakes, we will cry as I tribute a special person, and will dance to make sure we give ourselves the therapy we deserve.”