The track was released on Friday and will resonate with listeners through its irresistible beats and evocative lyrics, making it a must-add to your music playlist.

Zee, 19, from Tokai was the only Capetonian who made it into the top 5 on Idols in her season, and says she was a big fan of the band as they all attended Heathfield High School.

“This is a dream come true; when Alex approached me to do a song with them I didn’t hesitate. They matriculated before me so they always came to school to perform as Perfectfifth, and I imagined myself performing with them and enjoyed their performance,” she said.

“I love this song, I am a RnB artist but I am also versatile and we worked well together. This is my first song that I got out, so it is a new feeling for me but I am so happy.”