The band Perfectfifth_SA has released a new amapiano track titled Belong, featuring Idols SA Season 18 finalist Zee Dyasi.
The track was released on Friday and will resonate with listeners through its irresistible beats and evocative lyrics, making it a must-add to your music playlist.
Zee, 19, from Tokai was the only Capetonian who made it into the top 5 on Idols in her season, and says she was a big fan of the band as they all attended Heathfield High School.
“This is a dream come true; when Alex approached me to do a song with them I didn’t hesitate. They matriculated before me so they always came to school to perform as Perfectfifth, and I imagined myself performing with them and enjoyed their performance,” she said.
“I love this song, I am a RnB artist but I am also versatile and we worked well together. This is my first song that I got out, so it is a new feeling for me but I am so happy.”
Band manager and bassist, Alex van As says the song is for everybody: “We wanted something that is trendy, that is why it is not full of amapiano but there are some soulful and live elements because we are a band.
“So there is some form of instruments in the song mixed with the amapiano sound,” he added.
“The song caters to anyone, you can dance to it or listen to it while chilling with your friends and family.”
Belong is available across all digital platforms.