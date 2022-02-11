Moonstruck, is back with no fewer than three Idols sharing the stage this year.

Last year the event went virtual due to Covid-19 restrictions, but this time it returns as a hybrid music experience, and you can watch it for free.

Hosted by Cape Talk, the event will feature an all-female ensemble of stellar performers including three Idols winners; Berry (2021), Sasha Lee Davids (2009) and Karin Kortje (2005), backed up by The Lady Day Big Band.

SHOW: Songbird Karin Kortje

Cape Talk Station Manager Tessa van Staden said: “The event has such a rich heritage.

“Traditionally it’s a time when families come together to enjoy each other’s company to the tune of great music.

“That hasn’t changed - fans can look forward to enjoying the music in their lounge, on the lawn or for a limited number of fans - in person.”

All virtual viewers need to register on capetalk.co.za to gain access to the 90-minute, live streamed YouTube event taking place Saturday, 12 February, at 6.30pm.

A limited number of CapeTalk listeners will also be invited to attend this special event in person at the Radisson Blu Hotel.

TIME TO JOL: Moonstruck concert taking place at the Radisson Blu Hotel as well as online

Tessa adds: “We hope to one day be back on Clifton beach but for now look forward to extending the event to reach audiences nationally through the new virtual format.”

“Moonstruck originated as a beach event and given its proximity to the ocean, the NSRI are long-standing supporters of the event.

“We feel it only fitting to continue our support for the voluntary non-profit organisation who work to save lives through preventing drowning.”

Cape Talk says optional donations can be made on the registration page in support of the hard-working men and women of the NSRI.

