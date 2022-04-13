After Black Coffee did South Africa proud by winning a Grammy Award last week, local singer and songwriter Lloyiso has made international headlines by performing at Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding.

The 22-year-old star serenaded the guests with a rendition of the Elvis Presley classic, Only Fools Rush In, as soccer star David Beckham’s son wed actress Nicola Peltz at a larney A-list wedding in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday.

The lavish three-day affair was attended by the likes of Venus and Serena Williams, Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay and the mother of the groom, Victoria’s former Spice Girls bandmates Mel B and Mel C.

Taking to Twitter, fans have congratulated the local star on his star turn.

“Nice one @Lloyiso_rsa - performing at what US Vogue calls the wedding of the year between Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz,” commented @craigbjacobs.

“@Lloyiso_rsa really performed at the Beckhams wedding, unbelievable,” said @cartierkiyu.

The Indlovu hitmaker thanked his fans for showing him love on Twitter, saying: “Thank you guys for all the messages and love you’ve been showing me. I’ll be sharing pictures and hopefully videos in the next couple days of days.”

Lloyiso recently made history as the first South African artist to get signed to Republic Records, a New York City-based American record label owned by Universal Music Group.

At just 16 years old, Lloyiso, real name Loyiso Gijana from Uitenhage, launched his career on Idols SA where placed fifth in Season 11.

