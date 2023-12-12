Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s Directorate for Community Services has announced the return of the City’s Identikidz initiative ahead of the peak festive period. The Identikidz initiative assists parents or guardians in safeguarding and tracing their children while out at recreational facilities such as beaches, parks and other spaces in the metro.

The project, which is facilitated by the City’s Social Development and Early Childhood Development (SD&ECD) department, allows kids to be tagged on arrival at the beach with a band containing their caregiver’s details. If a child gets separated from their family, responders can use the contact information to reunite them, the City said. The City’s community services Mayco member Patricia van der Ross said since its inception in 2016, the project has grown to be trusted by thousands of parents and caregivers as an additional layer of protection while enjoying a day at the beach.

She said: “As we prepare to launch this year’s instalment, I want to encourage families to make use of the service, for added peace of mind. Identikidz is rolled out at Cape Town’s busiest beaches, as determined by the Disaster Risk Management Centre.” Identikidz will be active at Big Bay Beach, Camps Bay, Fish Hoek, Gordon’s Bay, Harmony Park, Lagoon Beach, Melkbosstrand, Milnerton Beach, Mnandi, Monwabisi, Muizenberg Beach, Sea Point and surrounding area, as well as Silwerstroom, Strand and Strandfontein. “Last year more than 120 000 children were tagged during the festive season, with Strand and Mnandi returning the highest figures. The statistics are proof of the value that the Identikidz project adds, but also that more and more parents and caregivers are taking their children’s safety to heart when out and about over the very busy festive period,” Van der Ross said.

This festive period the project will run over the following periods: December 15–17, December 23–26, December 30–31, January 1, January 6–7, January 13–14, and January 20–21. On December 26 and January 1, Identikidz will also be available at Maiden’s Cove. “It is, however, important to remind everyone that they are ultimately still responsible for their children. While many children are quickly reunited, we have had instances where, by nightfall, children are handed over to social workers.”