Kim Kardashian says she will quit reality TV to become a “full-time” lawyer. And she hopes that her law career becomes her most “meaningful” work.

The 42-year-old has been training as a lawyer since 2019 in memory of her dad Robert – who worked as a high-profile attorney but died in 2003 – and revealed that she “always jokes” to her mother Kris Jenner that she will be “retiring” her celebrity persona. Speaking at the TIME100 Summit, she said: “There’s a lot that’s out there on TV but my friends know we really value our private time. Convinced: Kim Kardashian. “I would be just as happy being an attorney full-time. The journey just really opened up my eyes so much.

“It gets overwhelming because there’s so much to be done ... I brought my sister Khloé [Kardashian] to a prison for the first time last week, and that was really eye-opening for her. “I always joke with my mom – who’s my manager – I say Kim K. is retiring, and I’m just going to be an attorney." Meanwhile, the SKIMS founder – who has North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and three-year-old Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West – explained that her father would have “got such a kick” out of her going to law school because it was something they discussed when he was still alive.

She added: “We talked so much about me going to law school and he always said he would help give us an allowance if we stayed in school and I couldn’t do it. “I was like ‘I’m on my own, I don’t care’, I didn’t finish school. “And now that the opportunity has come along all these years later, it’s so much more meaningful. I'm learning every day and I’m just so grateful for the experience. He did warn me how stressful it is though.