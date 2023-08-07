In the movie Bohemian Rhapsody, they split up after Freddie Mercury comes out of the closet to his girlfriend Mary Austin. Now, actors Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton have reportedly split up in real life.

The pair - who met on the set of 2018 fliek where he played the late Queen singer and she played his goose - are said to have called time on their romance after five years together. A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Rami and Lucy split earlier this year without much fanfare. “They were together for a long time but had grown apart. They are both moving on with their lives and are busy with work.

“Rami has surrounded himself with his mates and has spent the summer enjoying himself. “He asked (actress) Emma Corrin to join him to watch Bruce at BST last month and they had a great time.“Rami is enjoying life and living it up.” Rami, 42, and Lucy, 29, have not been seen together since February.