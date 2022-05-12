Kim Kardashian has reportedly had a change of heart about having more children and is considering fertility treatment options. The mother of four is said to be keen on having a baby with her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The reality TV star has only been dating the comedian for seven months now but Kim, 41, who attended the Met Gala with her 28-year-old berk last week, is taking the relationship to the next level. A source told Closer magazine she is now looking into fertility options and plans to move in with Pete after spending time with Pete’s family in recent weeks. “Kim’s asked Pete to move in with her ... which he naturally jumped at.

“She’s head over heels in love and the last few months have made her realise what it takes to truly be happy – she doesn’t want to ever let this go. “While Pete still has to fly back and forth to New York for work, she can’t wait to live together full time and start planning their future together, which they hope will include ‘mini-mes’ in the not-too-distant-future.” Kim and estranged husband Kanye West are parents of daughter North, 8, son Saint, 6, daughter Chicago, 4, and son Psalm, 2.

BROOD: Kim with her and Kanye’s 4 kids The youngest two were born via surrogate. The Kardashians star recently confessed she is even open to marrying again in the latest episode of the series. She made the comments on the Hulu show in the midst of her divorce from Kanye.