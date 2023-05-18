The 44-year-old father of four took to Instagram to share the news with his followers.

R&B superstar Usher Raymond took to social media to announce that he is now a doctor after receiving an honorary ‘Doctor of Music Degree’ from Berklee College of Music.

He captioned the post: “They call me D-o-c-t-o-r R-a-y-m-o-n-d ... Thank you @berkleecollege for honouring me and presenting me with a Doctor of Music degree. I’m so grateful for this opportunity to share a message to the next generation of artists, producers, vocalists, arrangers, dancers and more.

“Be brave and I hope your spark never goes away.”

In his acceptance speech, he said: “Networking is what brought me here today. It wasn’t teachers or credited experts; that doesn’t discredit what this environment is or what the environment is that I grew up in, It just means that I managed to do something significant based on my passion; that makes me not only a student but a master of my trade.”