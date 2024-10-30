Tygerberg Hospital has once again collaborated with the Smile Foundation and BigShoe to provide life-changing corrective surgeries to kids during their annual Smile Week. Among the eight beneficiaries this year is seven-year-old Liyana Vazana, who received groundbreaking craniofacial surgery under renowned surgeon Professor Frank Graewe.

Tarri Parfitt, CEO of the Smile Foundation, expressed deep gratitude for their partnership with BigShoe Foundation, saying their generous support has been crucial in making this Smile Week and many others possible. Parfitt says: “We would also like to express our sincere appreciation for the remarkable surgeons, medical professionals, and hospital staff at Tygerberg Hospital who are selflessly dedicating their time and expertise to give these children the critical surgery they need.” Taking place from 28 October to 1 November, each surgery symbolises a step towards a brighter future, enabling children to face life with renewed confidence and happiness.

Liyana from Fisantekraal was born with a craniofacial cleft, and eyes that are positioned farther apart than usual. Her surgery took place on Tuesday, where Professor Frank Graewe, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon, along with his medical team, worked to bring her eyes closer together. This procedure involved an intracranial technique to carefully separate and free both eye sockets from the surrounding soft tissue and bone.

Certain structures were removed between her eyes to create the necessary space for this adjustment. Liyana’s mother, Nomaphelo Vazana, was filled with emotion at the thought of her daughter potentially living a normal life again. Nomaphelo says: “I’m really happy that the operation is finally happening, we have waited for seven years for it to happen.

“She has a very bold and strong personality, so that made it easy for me to go through this,” the mother said ahead of the surgery. Thabisa Gladile, the mother of a six-month-old baby boy named Akuminto who was born with a cleft lip, expressed her excitement about her son's future smile. Thabisa says: “I’m so nervous, but I'm glad because of his lip. Also, the children stare at him with disappointment, so I’m happy about this.”