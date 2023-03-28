Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski have been bymekaar for a while. The 29-year-old pop star, whose relationship with actress Olivia Wilde ended in November, was spotted passionately kissing Gone Girl star Ratajkowski, 31, in Tokyo, Japan, in a series of photos and video footage obtained by MailOnline over the weekend.

An insider says the pair have been on good terms for some time. The source told People: “Harry and Emily know each other. They have been friendly for a while.” In the photos, the pair could be seen holding hands as they vryed against the side of a car, with Ratajkowski, who was wearing a red puffer jacket and long black skirt, raising her free hand to caress the back of Styles’s head.

A spokesperson for the former One Direction singer, who is in Japan as part of his Love on Tour tour, had no comment when asked by People magazine, and a representative for Ratajkowski did not respond for comment. Since spitting from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September after four years of marriage, the 31-year-old beauty, who has two-year-old son Sylvester with her estranged spouse, has been romantically linked with the likes of “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson and comedian Eric Andre. It was revealed in November that Styles, 29, and Olivia, 39, had decided to go their separate ways after two years together but things remained amicable between them.