If you lose in life, sometimes it’s not a bad idea to just let it go. But, this doesn’t apply to Amber Heard. The 36-year-old actress has filed an appeal after losing her legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Depp successfully sued his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 opinion piece for the Washington Post in which she wrote about being a victim of domestic violence, with a court in Virginia awarding him a $10.35-million (around R174m) pay out – and now Heard’s legal team have filed a 68-page appeal against the verdict. In the paperwork – which was filed with a court in Virginia in late November – her lawyers argue the trial was unfair because Judge Penney Azcarate excluded Heard’s therapy notes, in which she claimed to have been abused by the actor. The documents state: “If not reversed, the trial court’s exclusion of contemporaneous reports of domestic abuse to medical professionals will make it more difficult for other abuse victims to prove allegations of abuse, and likely deter them from coming forward.

“That holding, if allowed to stand, it undoubtedly will have a chilling effect on other women who wish to speak about abuse involving powerful men.” DEEP LEGAL WOES: Heard and Johnny Depp in hof The appeal asks for a reversal of the verdict or a new trial. Other points mentioned in the documents to support the appeal include the decision to hold the trial in Virginia – where the Washington Post servers are based – instead of California where the former couple lived together, as well as Depp’s failed case against UK newspaper The Sun. Depp sued the publication for libel over an article which labelled him a “wife-beater” but lost, and he was later denied the right to appeal against the ruling.