Lavender Hill comic Arlene Petersen, aka That Comedy Chick, has been making waves this year and will be celebrating her ‘fourth industry birthday’ this weekend with her first one-woman show, No Offence. It will be taking place on Saturday at the Las Vegas Lounge in Westridge, Mitchells Plain. Arlene says it will be a reflection on her journey as a female comedian in a male-dominated industry.

“I lost my twin brother due to gang violence in Lavender Hill, so as a form of therapy I started doing comedy and now I am a professional comic,” she explains. “I have been in the industry professionally now for four years but two years ago I was ‘cancelled’ and I had to fight through that.” In 2021, Arlene was bullied by male comics on social media after landing a gig.

Ismail Moses had accused her of “stealing his gig” at a local venue, while Altaaf Sayed claimed she gave a club owner oral sex to get on stage. She denied the allegations and went on to release a song Is jy bef*k in jou kop to state her side of the story. Speaking about Saturday’s gig, Arlene says: “This show was curated to motivate and encourage any artist out there that may have faced similar challenges, that no man can shut the door that God has already preordained.

STIEK UIT: Arlene’s first solo show “That is why it's called No Offence because I am about to tell my story of how I went from being cancelled to making it to the Comedy Central stage in Sandton. She adds: “There was a time when only a handful of comics were willing to work with me in fear of being cancelled too, and I appreciate every single one of them.” Arlene has gained a large following on TikTok, and also appeared in the local film Bloed Betaal 2.