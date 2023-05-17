Megan Fox is still sukkeling to “love” her lyf. “I have body dysmorphia. I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me,” the Transformers star, 36, told Sports Illustrated during an interview for the 2023 swimsuit edition, Page Six reports.

“There is never a point in my life where I loved my body, ever ever,” she noted, before adding that she is on a “never-ending” “journey” to love herself. Fox, who has three kinders with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, also claimed that she has always been critical of her image and had an “awareness” and “obsession” with her body even as a child. However, she clarified that her upbringing isn’t the cause of this obsession.

BARES ALL: During swimsuit shoot “It definitely wasn’t environmental because I grew up in a very religious environment where bodies weren’t even acknowledged,” she added. This isn’t the first time Fox has talked about her body kwale. In a 2021 joint interview with Machine Gun Kelly, she admitted to having a klomp deep insecurities. “We may look at somebody and think, ‘That person’s so beautiful. Their life must be so easy.’ They most likely don’t feel that way about themselves,” she explained.