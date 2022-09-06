As grootbek rapper Kanye West kapped aan posting non-stop on social media over the weekend, he took a moment to clear up dinge about a doctored post about ex-vrou Kim Kardashian and her toilet habits. The 45-year-old music mogul shared a viral post that was made to look like it came from him.

He wrote: “This was not from me. Someone copied my style of text and wrote something not funny.” On Sunday, Ye shut down a meme that read: “Kim has diarrhea a lot. Like way more than a normal person should have it,” covering Kardashian’s name with a thick pink smudge. ‘FAKE’: The post that went viral West shared it to Instagram between a klomp other posts but insisted it was not him who wrote it.

The Through the Wire hitmaker and designer also clarified another post that was misunderstood to have been written by him. He added in the caption: “I know you guys gonna be disappointed but I actually didn’t write the teeet [sic] that said ‘Friends wasn’t funny either’ but I wish I had I’d love to know who thought of that I like to post comments.” He went on, without using any punctuation, “Cause y’all n****s is hilarious I love funny people and I think that’s one of the reasons me and Skete could’ve never been friends,” throwing in a dig at Kim’s former berk Pete Davidson.

He explained: “I like to fight with jokes Sometimes we gotta laugh to keep from crying even when we dealing with serious topics.” It comes after West updated his followers about how he and Kim argued over their laaities’ education. But when he fired up his Instagram this weekend, he wrote: “Hi guys I’m baaaaack Sorry to take so long to post I just had a good meeting with Kim about the schools.”