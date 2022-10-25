Rapper Travis Scott shut down claims that he got bymekaar with rumoured ex-fling Rojean Kar during his relationship with Kylie Jenner. Scott took to his Instagram Story on Saturday to address the “weird s–t” going on, Page Six reports.

“An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video,” he claimed. “I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person.” Scott, 31, then seemingly asked Kar directly to “stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling”. The two were reportedly first linked in 2013, long before the muso began dating Jenner, 25, with whom he shares two kids.

Over the years, slim mense on the internet have found clues that seem to imply Scott and Kar never fully cut ties. She was also rumoured to have been involved in his brief split from Jenner in 2019. Then, a few days ago, Kar posted a video to her Instagram Story that showed her behind the camera on the set of an apparent music video. Scott could be seen in the background. “I’m directing obvi,” she wrote atop the clip.

EXPLOSIVE CLAIMS: Rojean Kar Scott – perhaps unknowingly – seemed to corroborate the above scenario when he posted his own picture from what looked like the same set. After he denied Kar’s claim and even that he knew who she was, the model reposted his statement and fired back in a series of shady videos. “What we’re not gonna do is we’re not gonna lie on me. … I pretended I didn’t know you, went along with whatever f–king narrative … no matter how much bulls–t I got from it,” she said.

“But to say you don’t know me and you’ve never been with me when you’ve definitely been with me, when everybody’s seen you with me, when I have pictures and videos of you with me? Come on. Come on, sir.” Kar insisted she “was invited to that video shoot”, though she did not say by whom, adding that she never shows up anywhere uninvited and has “never taken a sneak picture in [her] f–king life”. “Should I have posted that? No. Was it messy? Absolutely,” she admitted.

The model further alleged that she was with Scott on Valentine’s Day this year, saying, “I ran out the f–king door, and you had every single girl I know blowing me up like, ‘Travis is asking for you. Come back.’ Are we pretending that didn’t happen, too?” She added, “You cheat on that b!tch every single f–king night. The whole f–king city sees it! Don’t do this.” On Sunday, in an apparent response to Kar’s Valentine’s Day claim, Scott posted – and has since deleted – a photo taken on February 14 at 8.09pm. that showed a dining room table set for a meal and decorated with a bouquet of flowers.