US actor and musician Jeremy Renner is in “critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while ploughing snow,” his spokesperson said on Sunday. Renner, a two-time Oscar nominee, is the star of the returning Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown and Marvel’s Hawkeye series on Disney+ as well as the Avengers and Captain America films.

Deadline had heard word of an accident and that Renner, 51, had been airlifted on Sunday to hospital. His spokesperson said that he is “receiving excellent care”. According to the Reno Gazette-Journal, the Mission Impossible franchise and The Bourne Legacy star has a home in the area, near Mount Rose-Ski Tahoe. The region saw a winter storm hit on New Year’s Eve that resulted in 35 000 homes across northern Nevada’s Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Storey and Lyon counties being without power.