The 57-year-old Austin Powers actress rekked her bek after speculation that Prince Harry, 38, will mention in his upcoming memoir Spare – out on January 10 – the first person he slept with was a “beautiful older woman”. When asked by The Times newspaper if she could be named in the book as the duke’s first lover, Elizabeth said: “Not me. Not guilty. Ha!”

She added: “No. Not me, Absolutely not.” The Times had suggested one of the “most extraordinary” details within dad-of-two Harry’s forthcoming memoir is the revelation about how he lost his virginity to a “cougar” in the countryside. Several outlets who reported Liz’s denial said a spokesperson for Harry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.