Evans, who is 41 and single, said the title “feels like a weird form of humble bragging”. However, he was eager to share the news with his biggest fan – his mom.

“My mom will be so happy,” Evans told People. “She’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about.”

Evans has grown in popularity over the years, from starring in one of his first TV series Opposite Sex in 2000, to portraying Steve Rogers/Captain America, who was labelled ‘America’s Ass’ in the Marvel movie Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

Despite his many Hollywood accolades, the Gray Man star has aspirations outside of acting, which include marriage and fatherhood.