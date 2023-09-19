Hugh Jackman has admitted he is going through a “difficult time” after separating from his wife of 27 years. The actor announced on Friday that he and Deborra-Lee Furness – with whom he has Oscar, 23, and 18-year-old Ava – are klaar, and though he doesn’t yet feel ready to talk about it, he admitted things haven’t been easy.

Stopped by the paparazzi in New York City on Saturday, the X-Men star said in video footage obtained by TMZ: “It doesn’t feel quite right talking about it on the street but I appreciate your thoughts, man. “It’s a difficult time ...” The reporter then asked the 54-year-old star when he’d be returning to work, which is currently on hold because of the Hollywood strikes.

He said: “I can't really know until [the strikes end], but hopefully soon I hope.” The Aussie and his estranged wife announced they had split in a joint statement. They told People: “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage.

“Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love and kindness. “We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”