Steve Hofmeyr in hot water with the SAHRC over alleged bestiality remarks about the LGBTQ+ community he recently made on social media.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Tuesday sent a letter of demand to the controversial Afrikaans singer, after he caused a stir on social media when he claimed Disney’s agenda is to groom children to have sex with animals.

He shared a now-deleted video in which he slammed Disney’s decision to make characters more inclusive.

Disney’s diversity and inclusion manager, Vivian Ware, stated that theme parks would completely eliminate masculine and feminine pronouns.

Steve, 57, then said in his video: “Waar my generasie geleer het om met muise eende en honde te praat gaan ons kinders geleer word hoe om met muise, eende en honde seks te he…” [Where my generation learned to talk to mice ducks and dogs, our children are going to be taught how to have sex with mice, ducks and dogs].”

He has since apologised for the comments.

In a follow up video, Hofmeyr stated that he was confused about what the “+” in LGBTQ+ stand for.

“... I can't find consensus though ... about who the ’+’ in the LGBTQI+ includes and excludes...”

SAHRC Eastern Cape manager Eileen Carter says by his utterances, he equated the LGBTQ+ community to criminals having sex with animals, “which may seriously demean and humiliate members ascribing to the LGBTIQ+ community, thereby affecting their rights to Equality and Dignity...

It stated: “We have noted some form of response by Mr Hofmeyr on his social media pages, but we have requested more than an apology.”

The Commission has threatened to haul the singer to the Equality Court if he fails to yield to their demands.

