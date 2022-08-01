Nadia Nakai is a proud home owner and says it’s all thanks to hip hop. The rapper, who is dating fellow artist AKA, took to Instagram last Thursday to share the news of her latest boss move with a picture of her outside her new joint.

The 32-year-old star made sure to get a place befitting a successful artist. The swanky double storey townhouse has a pool in the backyard, where she and her berk can cool off. LOVE NEST: Nadia wants to have babies with berk AKA In her caption, the Young, Famous & African reality TV star, credited her career for helping her to purchase her home.

“Praise God!!! I finally bought a house!!!! Hip Hop did that!!!!! #BraggaOnTheDeed God’s timing,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) The comments section was filled with congratulatory messages from fans and industry peers. DJ Lamiez Holworthy, Ms Cosmo, Mome Mahlangu, Shisiliza and Thabsie were some of celebrities who shared her happy moment.

Her reality show, co-stars, Naked DJ and Andile Ncube, also sent well wishes. Media personality Pearl Modiadie wrote: “Amazing!!! Congratulations Nadia, it’s beautiful! YOU did that!! Lots of blessings for your beautiful home.” It was a great end to a month in which Nadia released a new track, Not The Same, with Lucasraps.

She’s also on the panel of the Comedy Central Roast of Khanyi Mbau and later this month, she is set to perform at the Miss South Africa pageant. Meanwhile on the romance front, things are getting serious with AKA, 34, after hooking up at the beginning of the year. She’s even saying she’d “love to have his babies”.