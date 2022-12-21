The troupes marched on the beautiful green track of the racecourse after the Cape Guineas horse racing, impressing the crowds and building the hype for Tweede Nuwe Jaar.

This past Saturday, fifteen troupes performed at Kenilworth Racecourse, and spectators enjoyed a wonderful display of what is to come on the second of January at the 2022 Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade.

Muneeb Gambeno, director of the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA), the organisation responsible for the Cape Town Street Parade, said on Monday that they are pleased to be forging ahead to produce yet another successful carnival after a two-year break.

“Saturday’s performances showed us that the troupes are fully geared up and ready for a special day on the second, and we are hard at work putting the finishing touches on plans to make this the best carnival ever,” Gambeno added.

“We are extremely grateful to Hollywoodbets for their support and commitment to helping us grow and develop the event as the largest cultural festival in Africa.”