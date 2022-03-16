Aries - March 21 - April 20

If you look carefully today, you’re apt to notice aspects of people that you never noticed before. There could be a frenzy of activity that catches you in its net and takes you away.

This is one of those days in which you’re asked to build a structure in a very windy area. If you insist on using the most rigid materials, you’ll find that the structure you build ends up snapping in two.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

It’s a good thing you have a flexible attitude, especially today. Your adaptive powers could be put to the test as you find yourself surrounded by fickle emotions and stubborn attitudes.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

You could try to make plans with people but they keep changing their minds about what they want to do. Perhaps they’re emotionally insecure and afraid to take the next step.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

You should be feeling emotionally strong today, although you could find that an idea runs through your head that asks you to slow down. The internal dialogue could drive you crazy if you aren’t careful.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Make the effort to get to a body of water today. Whether it’s the ocean, a river, or lake, the sense of expansion and comfort that you’ll find there will be extremely healing. Stay ahead.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

You may find it hard to connect with your emotions today, Libra. It could be that it’s difficult to find a bit of quiet time when you can really sit down and listen to your inner voice. Sit up.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

You may find that your heart is bouncing back and forth like a tennis ball today. One minute you could be drawn one way, while the next minute you’re drawn in a completely different direction.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Your energy level is high today, but don’t let this turn into a head-in-the-clouds attitude. Keep one foot firmly planted on the ground, because you may need to keep a level head in a work or personal situation.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

You could think that your life is too boring for anyone else to care about. Don’t fall into a well of self-pity and convince yourself that there simply isn’t enough excitement in your life and never will be.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

In an effort to be the brightest and best star on the stage, you might actually be driving away the most important members of your audience. Make sure that you aren’t putting on different masks.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

Powerful emotions are likely to lure you from your current path unless you have some sort of concrete plan to fall back on. Put idle hands to use by delegating tasks to the people around you.

