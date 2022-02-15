Aries - March 21 - April 20

Studying some paperwork involving your finances could bring a pleasant surprise. You’re better off than you thought! Dividends or benefits of some kind might be forthcoming.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

Some information might come your way that inspires you to come up with some valuable new ideas. Your own intuitive faculties are operating at a high level, and your insights could prove valuable.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Your intuition, physical and intellectual energy, and insight are at an all-time high today. You’ll probably want to spend much of the day alone, reflecting on your ideas and creatives.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

You might want to spend your day visiting with friends. You could pick up some interesting information from them, which you might be able to put to work for you. Make sure you have emergency money.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

Visitors in your home, perhaps invited by others in your household, could put a crimp in your desire to be alone and hash out your thoughts today. Your mind is sharp and ideas should come thick and fast.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Don’t be surprised if you spontaneously tune in to the ideas and emotions of those around you, or even if you and someone else come up with the same words at the same time. Use your insights.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

This should be one of those days when you feel as if you could conquer the world. You feel strong and determined, and willing to do whatever it takes to get wherever you want to be.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

A business or love partner could bring opportunities for advancement your way today. You may decide to draft or execute legal papers that could be very important to your future.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

The hard work and good business sense that you’ve put into your job may finally be paying off. Expect some positive changes to take place at the workplace this week. Today you will feel special.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

Insights that may come welling up from the past could be put to work for you in a positive way. You could use them as inspiration for a creative project of some kind, or you could just make them work.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

You and other members of your household could decide to join forces and get everything done. This might simply involve a thorough cleaning, or it could mean major repairs of some sort.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

You might also want to make a few yourself. Some positive and interesting information may have come your way that you’ll want to share with those close to you. You could also want to try your hand at writing.

