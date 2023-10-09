Aries - March 21 - April 20 Today you might decide to do some research regarding economics, or land investments and see how it applies to your current financial situation. You’ll want to find ways to make your money grow.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 A social event involving business associates and friends could bring fresh ideas your way. Your material and spiritual goals might come under discussion and open your eyes to unnoticed opportunities. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

You’re likely feeling alert, strong, and full of energy and stamina. Your sense of adventure is high. You may be exploring the possibility of an interesting vacation – rafting, backpacking, or some other adventure. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Intimate relationships gather steam as increased involvement in each other’s life brings you closer. Relationships grow through enhanced communication and shared dreams, goals, and ideals.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Happiness reigns in the home as your household continues to experience success. Someone new may come to visit. Expect a lot of comings and goings, plus an impromptu party or two. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

A lot of interesting letters and calls could come your way today. Or you might have business to transact, perhaps involving paperwork, and spend a lot of time out in the community running errands. Libra - September 23 - October 22 You’re likely to be doing so well financially that you might be a little complacent. With all the hard work you’ve been doing, you might feel that you deserve some rewards and decide to go shopping.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20 Your energy and enthusiasm are elevated as you approach yet a higher level of accomplishment. This could inspire you to channel most of your energy into more work and climb yet higher. Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

Today you might experience a bit of restlessness, perhaps because you feel there’s something you ought to be doing but you aren't sure what. Your mind is sharp, intuitive and logical. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 You might consider entering a business partnership of some kind with friends. This is a good time because your communication is especially good. Details of each person’s role can be worked out clearly.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Have you been working toward public acknowledgement of some sort? If so, you may receive it today. You’ve been working hard and produced results that aren’t likely to go unnoticed. Pisces - February 19 - March 20