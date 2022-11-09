Aries - March 21 - April 20 You will feel as though your back is against the wall. And this particular wall is impeding your progress. Others will ask you questions and ask for your opinion. You may want to tell them the “truth”.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Today is likely to be a bit grey. You won’t be able to see how you can get out of your current situation. You may have some financial or physical problems. If this is the case, it’s easily remedied. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

You’re wasting your energy, and you know it. You try your best to go about your everyday routine, but you’re never really present. You listen to people but what they're saying doesn’t interest you. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 It isn’t always easy to think about how your life is going. At least once a month dedicate an hour to visualising what your life would be like under these conditions. This will help you.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Now is the time to be thinking about your professional orientation. You have a tendency to separate the worlds of work and play. In fact, your work will prosper once you discover ways to make it more playful. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

You may be worn out, but you will have to push forward anyway. You’re entering a long period of work and perseverance. This definitely isn’t the moment to be late or balk. Libra - September 23 - October 22 In a series of days that have tested your patience, here comes the moment of truth that could make or break you. You can expect a high-pressure day when you will have to express your motivations.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Are you hankering for a little fun and longing for a little experimentation and perhaps even childish play? Tempting as these prospects are, you will have to ignore them. You simply don’t have the time. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Do you feel as though your self-expression is being stifled? Perhaps you need more time to choose a direction in life. Today, you can expect to feel a lot of pressure from someone close to you. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Is there someone persecuting you? Is there a situation that feels unbearably oppressive? Today you won’t have any trouble identifying the source of your problems. But you can’t expect it to be easy.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Although your current mood is reserved and modest, you feel tempted to strut your stuff every once in a while. However, if you try to show off today, you may not be pleased with your reception. Pisces - February 19 - March 20