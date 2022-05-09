Aries - March 21 - April 20 Some people tend to make mountains out of molehills. Currently, you’re likely to feel as though you’re surrounded by people who exaggerate problems. You, on the other hand, have a loftier perspective.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 You’re visionary and progressive today, Taurus, despite what people may say about your tendency to be conservative. You could easily come up with an effective way to help people. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Today you should abandon any intellectual pursuits and concentrate on practical problems related to organization and goal setting. You’re likely to find perfect solutions within an hour of starting. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 You’re a great creator of systems. You can tinker with every sort of construction, from theories and computer programs to scientific experiments and strategic evaluations.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 Who would have guessed that you have an ability to understand subjects as irrational as human passions? You’re getting down and dirty with the trivial realities of day-to-day life that never interested you before. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Until now, you didn’t know you were capable of managing people with problems. But the so-called poetic universe you inhabit is actually much more realistic than it seems at first glance. Libra - September 23 - October 22 At last, a day of relief from the tension! The flow of communication facilitates personal projects. Now is the time to listen to your partner or family members about the material aspects of the future.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 You’re well aware that your happiness in love doesn’t depend on emotional promises alone. In order to attract your attention, anyone new in your life has to make some material offering as well. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

The mood is one of bustle and change. It’s a good day to clear out your wardrobe or other belongings. Out with the old, in with the new! You may consign the old stuff to the basement or give it to charity. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Today is a good day to organize professional or personal meetings. They will be productive. It’s an auspicious time for efficient, serious communication, realistic plans, and group harmony.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 It isn’t always easy to win the admiration you expect from your partner. In this area today seems to be better than most. You’re likely to be brimming with ideas to enhance your most appealing qualities. Pisces - February 19 - March 20