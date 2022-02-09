Aries - March 21 - April 20

Today you can expect some noticeable changes in your neighbourhood. Some new neighbours who might become your friends could be moving in. This could alter your life ever so subtly.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

Efforts to advance your career that have led to past successes might actually put you in the public eye today. You could find yourself the centre of attention, perhaps sharing your methods with others.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

An opportunity to travel could come your way today, perhaps in the company of friends or colleagues. This might involve education in some way. What you learn on this trip is likely to alter your life.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

A number of new people could come your way, perhaps through projects of some kind with which you’re involved. Some of them may appear to be trustworthy and some may not.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

The opportunity to attend one or more huge social gatherings, such as balls or banquets, might come your way today. You might want to attend in the company of a small group of friends.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Today you should feel more energetic, enthusiastic, and motivated than you have in a long time. You feel optimistic about your future, thanks to recent successes and support from those closest to you.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

An increased level of physical and mental energy could have you feeling especially determined and highly motivated to move ahead with whatever means the most to you at this time.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

New opportunities, perhaps involving modern technology in some way, might present themselves to you in such a way as to transform your working life. You could make a lot of phone calls.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Changes in your working environment could result in a rise in your income. You’ve been working very hard in order to advance yourself in this regard, and you’re likely to continue to do so indefinitely.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

Today you’re likely to complete a creative project of some kind that you’ve been working on for some time. You might want to consult with friends or colleagues, get their feedback on what you’re doing.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

Some revealing conversations with friends or relatives could bring up old traumatic memories from the past that you may have been repressing. Join a sports club or a gym.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

This could shed light on a lot of obstacles you’ve been encountering lately, and thus enable you to release these emotions and do away with the obstacles. Do not allow negativity in your life.

