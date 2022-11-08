Aries - March 21 - April 20 Use your intellectual approach to get the best results. Be sure that the person you’re drawn to is not already involved. Work diligently and you will get ahead today. Invite friends over.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Help those incapable of taking care of their personal affairs. Be careful when dealing with investments. Chances are you split up the last time because you didn’t really want to make a commitment. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

You can bet that someone in a higher position is watching to see how busy you are. You are best not to discuss your personal life with others. Make any decisions you have quick to avoid being unsettled. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Your leadership ability will enhance your reputation. Be diplomatic and honest, and that person will only be made to look bad. Keep calm. Someone around you is bouncing off the walls.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Believe in yourself and so will those who count. Romance will be yours if you get out and do things in large groups. Emotionally you won’t see things accurately. Broaden your horizons. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Don’t let your mate bully you into thinking that you owe them your time and your life. You may have a hard time relating to children today. Don’t be too quick to judge. Libra - September 23 - October 22 It might be best to keep your ideas to yourself today. Limitation could set in if you’ve been spending too much. A quiet restful day just staying in bed or catching up on reading will be your best bet.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Your personal situation is fluctuating. You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm. Secret affairs may be tempting, but keep in mind that they will damage your reputation. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Social activities that involve the whole family will be enjoyable. Communication must be open, precise, and honest. You can come up with ways of earning extra cash. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Travel in pursuit of pleasure and knowledge. You need to do something energetic and different. Don’t go overboard; start small and work toward building it up slowly. You might find that delays will cause setbacks and upset.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 You can enjoy the company of others and come in contact with an ideal mate, if you get out and mingle. Channel your energy into passionate interludes with your lover. A long walk, or a quiet dinner. Pisces - February 19 - March 20