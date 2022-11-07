Aries - March 21 - April 20 Family outings or a quiet stroll through the park will lead to stimulating conversation. Your home environment appears to be a little shaky. Try to accommodate them without infringing on your own.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Any contributions you make to organisations will enhance your reputation. You will have good ideas for home improvement projects. Rethink your motives and make the necessary changes to yourself. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Look before you leap. Disharmony will result in a lowered vitality. Stress may result in minor illness. Expect temper tantrums on the home front if you haven’t been letting someone have their way. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Avoid arguments with relatives who might be conservative and outdated. You should be travelling to that exotic destination you’ve been dreaming about. Pamper yourself for a change.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 You should be putting in some overtime. Overstatement will be your downfall. Renovations to your domestic scene will pay high rewards. Don’t blow situations out of proportion. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

You are best not to confront situations that deal with in-laws or relatives. Love can be heightened if you sit down and discuss your future plans. You will not be able to contain your emotions today. Libra - September 23 - October 22 You will back yourself into a corner if you are baited and your stubbornness will only make matters worse. You could find yourself left with someone’s dirty laundry. You will have a problem dealing with groups.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Sudden romantic encounters are likely, but discretion will be a must. An older loved one may be having problems. Partnerships could prove to be lucrative. Social events will lead to a strong relationship. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Get together with those you find mentally stimulating. You need time to make things better. Don’t lament to a friend about any grievance regarding your mate, or it may be hard to rectify your relationship. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Relatives will want to get together. Watch your tendency to live for the day and to spend too much on entertainment and children. Look into ways to make your home more comfortable.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Try not to take everything so seriously. Luck is with you. Take a long look at your present direction and consider your professional options. Your attitude could be up and down like a yo-yo. Pisces - February 19 - March 20