Aries - March 21 - April 20 Communication with others should be very effective, Aries, and your social calendar will be full. You're feeling good about yourself, thanks to a boost in confidence that reminds you that you can do anything.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Relating to people may be difficult for you, since you get the feeling that others don't see things as deeply or emotionally as you, Taurus. Perhaps you feel everyone is shallow, making them luckier in one sense yet deprived in another. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

You have a great deal of physical energy, Gemini. At times, you may feel as if you have an endless wellspring of power. You're at a climactic point in your yearly cycle, when things are coming to a dramatic apex. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Finding the comfort point may be difficult for you, Cancer. You might feel as if you aren't connecting with your ideals or goals. Even though you try to put things into motion, they don't really pan out the way you'd like.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 Your upbeat, lively nature is fueled by the fast-paced energy at hand. You have a great deal of physical strength available to you, Leo, and you can make tremendous strides in your yearly goals with very minimal effort. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Your indecisiveness may plague you, Virgo. This is one of those times when you feel as if one second of hesitation will cost you dearly. Yet you take a while to process and internalize things before you're ready to act on them. Libra - September 23 - October 22 You're now in a terrific position to make a significant move in your life, Libra. With a great deal of physical energy coupled with incredibly high self-esteem, you have what it takes to make a major push toward larger goals.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 You might feel as if you can't access your physical energy now, Scorpio. You may experience frustration when you try to engage in a sport. You don't feel as if things are clicking into place as easily as they should. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Your physical vitality should be quite strong, Sagittarius, and you're encouraged by greater self-confidence. At the same time, however, someone seems to be trying to ruffle your feathers by being selfish and disrespectful of your space. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Things could be moving more quickly than makes you comfortable right now, Capricorn. You may feel as if your own needs and agenda are getting lost in the fury bubbling around you. The secret key to add to your toolbox is the ability to go with the flow.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Your physical strength is topnotch, Aquarius. Now is a terrific time to join a sports team or start a company soccer program. Others will respect your leadership abilities. Your glow as a self-confident, constructive being is radiating positive energy. Pisces - February 19 - March 20