Aries - March 21 - April 20 While you may not have been feeling your usual self over the past day or two, today you’re likely to be feeling stronger and more focused. You could discuss new ideas for future projects.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 A date with a significant other could bring up discussions about plans for the future. Talk could run the gamut of all your concerns, from the practical to the artistic to business to philosophical matters. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

A number of visitors could come to your home today and a number of fascinating subjects could come up in the course of your conversation. Some interesting ideas might come from these discussions. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Some short trips in your neighborhood could bring some interesting information your way. It gets you thinking about ways to improve your socioeconomic status and probably your professional standing.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 A talent for interior decoration that you may or may not have been aware of could inspire you to do some work on your home. You’ll probably consider different options and make long lists of possibilities. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Spiritual and intellectual matters may be very much on your mind. A lot of ideas could have come your way. Today, your mind should be clear enough to write down your thoughts to gain more insight. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Although your mind may have been a bit clouded over the past few days, today the fog should clear and you’ll feel more focused. Money matters need attention and you’re in the right space to take care of them.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Stimulation that you could receive from group activities might open doors torich experiences. Discussions with others lead to a new understanding of social, spiritual, or political philosophies. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Uncertainty about work matters can lead to an increased determination to get ahead despite confusion as to how to do it. It might be wise to do some research and use that to formulate a plan of action. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 The opportunity to travel, perhaps with friends or a group you belong to, could come your way today. Discussions with others could lead to the confirmation of practical arrangements.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 An increased focus, clarity of mind, and sense of concentration could lead to success in career matters and increased income. Intuition can provide practical guidance to help you advance. Pisces - February 19 - March 20