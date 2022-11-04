Aries - March 21 - April 20 Recent aspects have allowed you to affirm yourself at work and cement some aspects of your personality. Now you will be consolidating things. The current period corresponds to incoming money.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Today’s planetary aspects herald the beginning of an especially agreeable period. You will carry confidence, clarity and positive influence wherever you go. Enjoy your new strength. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Today’s configurations indicate that this would be a good moment to get rid of everything that’s holding you back. One stumbling block may be the impulse that you seem to have to blend in with others. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 You’ve worked hard lately, and it’s only natural that you should finally arrive at this stage. You’re going to be able to measure the distance you’ve come, and above all, evaluate your power.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 You will have to come back down to Earth and join the rest of us mere mortals. You may be cultivating your independence a bit too much. It pulls you away from people. You should try to mingle. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

You can interpret today’s aspects in several ways. You may be asking yourself philosophical questions, or perhaps you’re thinking of taking a long trip in the future. What will you decide to do? Libra - September 23 - October 22 In navigating the seas of your life, you may feel as though you’ve made a great effort over the past month. You’ve been available and conciliatory and have done your best to maintain harmony.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Your emotional universe will once again glow with positive energy. You will be meeting more people, and your encounters are likely to be more profound. The coming weeks are quite promising for you. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

You will probably go out less, introduce yourself to fewer new people, and be less prone to show off. But any relationships you form will be much more intense than usual. The weeks ahead are quite promising. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 You may have spent the past few weeks exploring new horizons, talking to new people, going out more frequently, or even making short trips away from home. But this is a moment to settle down.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Don’t you feel a need to take friendships beyond the superficial level? Perhaps you should reestablish contact with some former friends, too, although you may find that you have some bonds to repair. Pisces - February 19 - March 20