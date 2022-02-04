Aries - March 21 - April 20

If there's something crafty or artsy you've had your eye on and would really like to get but can't afford, consider making it. Even if you don't consider yourself artistic, you may surprise yourself if you just try.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

It's the perfect day to get up and head outside. You’ll likely find yourself feeling positive and energetic, and some fresh air, sunshine, and physical activity may be long overdue.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

It won't be surprising if you find yourself getting frustrated with a close friend or partner today who is far less ambitious than you. The energy in the air can really emphasise your way of reaching goals.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

See about using your good relationships with friends and loved ones today to get some group activities going. Chances are you'll feel pretty good and the idea of socialising will appeal to you.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

If you're lacking a regular exercise routine, today's a great day to turn that around. Exercise doesn't have to wear you out or hurt. Even relaxing activities like walking or yoga are excellent ways to keep in shape.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Put your ambition into action. The day's planetary aspects should find you feeling energetic. Make the most of this by taking steps toward your goals. If you don't actively pursue things, nothing will happen.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

Don't hesitate when it comes to taking on a project or making plans today. Extra energy will complement your organisational skills, making the perfect combination to handle almost anything.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

Expect to feel a renewed energy and perspective on things, especially those that are work related. Make the most of this by working toward finishing projects that are waiting for you or by cleaning up.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Today you may notice that you're feeling very creative. You might want to use these strengths to work directly on an artistic project. Or you may choose to channel that energy into activities organising your home.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

Chances are good that you'll feel a renewed physical strength with energy to spare. It might be a good day to tackle projects that require you to use some muscle. Perhaps there's some yard work to be done.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

The effect from the planetary aspects will bring an end to any lethargy you've been feeling. It's an excellent day to get up and head into the open to do something active.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

Take charge of your overall health today. You’ll likely wake up feeling energetic and well. Seize this opportunity to be active in doing things that will help continue your good feelings.

