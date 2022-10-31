Aries - March 21 - April 20
People will listen to you much more than usual. Sometimes when you say something, people hear you but minutes later forget what you said. Today is different. Your words will penetrate more deeply.
Taurus - April 21 - May 20
You’re apt to disagree sharply with information you receive. Perhaps your attitude is a bit selfish, so you aren’t able to appreciate ideas that are more humanitarian in nature. Expand your way of thinking.
Gemini - May 21 - June 21
Climactic events are apt to occur in your life. It’s time to condense and solidify your grand schemes in such a way that makes them more practical. For now, what you need to do is express your ideas succinctly.
Cancer - June 22 - July 22
It’s time to take your communication to the next level. Expand outward and upward. You’re in a phase that urges you to put ideas into motion. The expansive quality of the day is profound, so take advantage.
Leo - July 23 - August 22
A new cycle is beginning for you in which you may find yourself throwing away old beliefs and mental processes. Out with the old and in with the new. This time of housecleaning is extremely important.
Virgo - August 23 - September 22
You may feel like you’re on a cliff with your legs dangling over the edge. You’re searching for handholds while your feet struggle to support you on a tiny ledge. Take heart. This is all part of the cycle.
Libra - September 23 - October 22
Someone has suddenly put the fan on high, and papers are blowing everywhere. Everyone is shouting opinions about what should be done about it. Slow down and communicate your situation to others.
Scorpio - October 23 - November 21
Try not to get tangled in other people’s words. It could be that you’re accidentally misconstruing their statements because you aren’t listening. Show respect by turning down the volume in your head.
Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20
There’s a terrific expansive feeling to the day, which you will appreciate more than anyone. For other people, this energy might expand into a headache. For you, it’s apt to expand your feeling of success.
Capricorn - December 21 - January 19
There might be some unexpected communication coming from a long-lost friend or old roommate today. You never know whom you might run into when you leave the house, so stay alert.
Aquarius - January 20 - February 18
This is one of those days when you just can’t wait for someone to stop talking so you can say something. It’s likely you won’t even wait. Don’t be surprised if friction results from such strongly-held opposing views.
Pisces - February 19 - March 20
Your mind could be going in many directions. Direct your energy toward small projects that require intellect. Your energy is likely to come in waves, so use it wisely when you have it.