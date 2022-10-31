Aries - March 21 - April 20 People will listen to you much more than usual. Sometimes when you say something, people hear you but minutes later forget what you said. Today is different. Your words will penetrate more deeply.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 You’re apt to disagree sharply with information you receive. Perhaps your attitude is a bit selfish, so you aren’t able to appreciate ideas that are more humanitarian in nature. Expand your way of thinking. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Climactic events are apt to occur in your life. It’s time to condense and solidify your grand schemes in such a way that makes them more practical. For now, what you need to do is express your ideas succinctly. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 It’s time to take your communication to the next level. Expand outward and upward. You’re in a phase that urges you to put ideas into motion. The expansive quality of the day is profound, so take advantage.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 A new cycle is beginning for you in which you may find yourself throwing away old beliefs and mental processes. Out with the old and in with the new. This time of housecleaning is extremely important. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

You may feel like you’re on a cliff with your legs dangling over the edge. You’re searching for handholds while your feet struggle to support you on a tiny ledge. Take heart. This is all part of the cycle. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Someone has suddenly put the fan on high, and papers are blowing everywhere. Everyone is shouting opinions about what should be done about it. Slow down and communicate your situation to others.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Try not to get tangled in other people’s words. It could be that you’re accidentally misconstruing their statements because you aren’t listening. Show respect by turning down the volume in your head. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

There’s a terrific expansive feeling to the day, which you will appreciate more than anyone. For other people, this energy might expand into a headache. For you, it’s apt to expand your feeling of success. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 There might be some unexpected communication coming from a long-lost friend or old roommate today. You never know whom you might run into when you leave the house, so stay alert.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 This is one of those days when you just can’t wait for someone to stop talking so you can say something. It’s likely you won’t even wait. Don’t be surprised if friction results from such strongly-held opposing views. Pisces - February 19 - March 20