Aries - March 21 - April 20

Are your views about certain intellectual or spiritual matters changing? If so, you may not be comfortable with the changes. Traditional values and ideas could seem especially attractive to you today.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

Business success may have come your way but today you could find yourself feeling a little sad and wondering why, since there’s no real reason to feel this way. What’s going on is probably, first of all, a letdown.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Today you could feel torn between the desire to get a little exercise and a powerful inclination to curl up in your favourite chair and catch up on some reading. There isn’t any reason why you can’t do both.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

Do you have the uncomfortable feeling that you’ve forgotten something but you have no idea what it is? Are you haunted by the memory of a seemingly insignificant past event, but can’t figure out why.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

If you’ve been thinking about starting a new project, don’t try to do it today. Friends and family could vie for your attention and distract you. Other tasks could interfere with your desire to get going on it now.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Business might be going well for you but intense changes could have you feeling stressed. Delays in new projects could prove frustrating. Don’t fall into the trap of thinking that this is going to be a trend.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

Have you been planning a vacation to a distant place? Unexpected, discouraging glitches could interfere with your plans, which could have you thinking that you’ll just cancel the trip.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

Money matters could have you descending into a state of pure gloom. On the surface it might seem like you’ll never be able to sort through all the paperwork, but you will. Don’t give up. Stay focused.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Is your sweetheart out of town? If so, you’re probably feeling a bit lonely and insecure. You need to ignore those fantasies of your beloved out on the town having a great time with lots of glamorous people.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

You probably won’t feel like working today. You may not be tired, but you’re probably bored, restless, and unable to focus. It’s best to concentrate on routines or mundane chores you can do on days like this.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

Love matters could appear to be moving far more slowly than you’d like. Both you and your romantic interest may be overloaded with responsibilities now and unable to see each other much.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

Today’s planetary configuration will give you a strong urge to be out and about but responsibilities could keep you at home or the office. Perhaps you’re waiting for a delivery or an important phone call or visitor.

