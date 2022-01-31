Aries - March 21 - April 20

Duels of love and romance are apt to come to a climax, and you’ll find that the person who is challenging you has quite a bit of gunpowder. Your best assets are your abilities to communicate and to see both sides.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

Your extremely overpowering emotions are apt to scare people off today. Unless your desired result is to convince everyone around you that you’re completely insane, it may be best for you to back off.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

While long-term trends in your life may not be going exactly the way you want them to, you certainly have plenty of short-term pleasures to enjoy. Feel free to indulge in things that you might normally say no to.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

You may be anxious to fit things in your life into pigeonholes. When it comes to matters of love and romance, this may be hard to do. Call upon your pioneering spirit to seek something new.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

You may feel like going back to being a student in junior high, just going through puberty. Follow your whim with phone calls to close friends who’d be happy to share in your childlike nature.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Be careful about getting caught up with people who are careless or fickle. Your tender emotions are too sensitive to endure the thoughtlessness and bluntness of someone who wasn’t a good person for you.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

Your luck has just turned with regard to issues of love and romance, and wow! Has it turned for the better! You should be sitting on cloud nine today when it comes to matters of the heart.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

Romance is in the air, and all of a sudden you notice that all around you couples are walking hand-in-hand, exchanging longing gazes. This could get you thinking about your own situation.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Your upbeat and active nature is exactly what turns people on to you. Attention is apt to turn in your direction today when social acquaintances realise what an incredibly capable person you are.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

Today is one of those days when you could feel lethargic. For some reason, even if you have a driving urge to get up and do something, it seems as if there’s a two-ton weight sitting on top of your head.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

Your heart is apt to beat much more rapidly than usual. Love is in the air, the trees, and the people around you. Whatever you do today, make sure that you spend the evening with someone special.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

More than likely there was at least one time in your life in which you felt like the ugly ducking. Whether this feeling of insecurity or self-consciousness was self-imposed or not, it’s time to rid yourself of it.

