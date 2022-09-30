Aries - March 21 - April 20 Expect some positive developments that impact the whole family. Perhaps you or your mate will receive word of a significant raise or great job opportunity. Whichever it is, don’t let the opportunity pass.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 You’ve been working especially hard lately, and the recognition you’ve received goes a long way toward reinforcing your feelings of self-worth. Your confidence is grounded in reality. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

There are distractions everywhere you turn. Your email pals could be sending you jokes, and your friends could be bugging you to join them for whatever type of outing is possible now. You may as well give in. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 You’re a person of many talents, and today you’re likely to discover another one. The delivery of a new piece of equipment makes you feel like you’ve been given a toy for your sole enjoyment.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Don’t be surprised if a lot of people contact you today, each one anxious to confer with you. All the attention is flattering, but it makes it difficult to get any work done. Do what you can to help your co-workers. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Don’t let yourself be manipulated by needy friends. You know which friends are there for you and lift you up, and which ones tend to drain all your time and energy with the constant need for your attention. Libra - September 23 - October 22 This is a good day for sharing friendship with pals and co-workers. People will be in a socialising mood and not much in a working frame of mind. There’s really no use fighting this energy. Enjoy yourself.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Your technical skills take a real leap forward. It seems all that training you’ve done is finally paying off. Your new skills will greatly increase your efficiency and enhance your marketability. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

There is no getting around the high spirits that permeate the work environment. It’s almost impossible to get anything done. Rather than cracking the whip, why not join in? Lighten up a little. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 You may feel a bit overwhelmed by everything that’s been going on. It’s fun to catch up with everyone, but a bit daunting to renew ties with old friends and try to remember things that are going on with new ones.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 With all the conversations you’ve had lately, it’s likely that you’ve talked with some people in the healing professions. Be sure to file their contact information away for future reference. Pisces - February 19 - March 20