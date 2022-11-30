Aries - March 21 - April 20 It would seem that your sensitivity is in slight conflict with your actions. You continue to go through the motions and do what you planned to do, but it seems like your heart isn’t in it anymore.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 You may have been spending or saving too much money. It’s clear that a rebalancing is in order if you’re to find pleasure rather than eternal frustration. It’s a curious phenomenon. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

You’ve been stamping the ground impatiently. You’re waiting for the moment to jump into new adventures with renewed vigor after your meditation of the last few months. The moment has almost arrived! Cancer - June 22 - July 22 If you find yourself tired and irritable now, you should know that this is normal. You may have had a few months that were a little too studious. Would you like to continue with the same rhythm? Be careful.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 This is going to be a good moment to look elsewhere. You should do just as the artist does when he has worked on a painting for too long, which is take a step back. You need to clear your head. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

This is the right moment to extricate yourself from relationships that have seen their day. This won’t be easy, but you must. In your professional and private lives, you’re too hesitant. Libra - September 23 - October 22 You took off like a bullet a few days ago, making great progress. But now you’re grappling with doubts that are undermining all your energy. Don't give up! Just rethink your strategy.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 There is some likelihood that thoughts of your love life will haunt you today. Perhaps you’re intrigued by the idea of exploring certain realms of your relationship that remain secret. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Today more than ever you will yearn to escape from the daily routine. You’re thirsty for new sights and sounds, new faces and places. However, you’re well aware that you must juggle your desires. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Finally, you’re on the mend. The minor ailments that have been dragging you down lately are beginning to disappear, and you’re about to regain all of your physical energy. However, don’t overdo it!

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Do you feel a little under the weather? It’s possible, considering all the emotional turmoil you’ve been through lately. It takes time to recover from those storms. Give yourself a break today. Pisces - February 19 - March 20