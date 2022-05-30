Aries - March 21 - April 20 You may find yourself taking the high road today. Maybe you’re even further aloft than that, like a bird soaring above the landscape. As you fly, your partner is on the ground trying his or her best to keep up.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Today you’ll feel as though your energy has come home. Living in lockdown has played into your tendency to hide at home when you aren’t feeling yourself. You’re now feeling much better. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Your wacky personality will be appreciated but don’t take it too far. Leave room for seriousness to enter the picture. There’s a dreamy sensation to the day that might make it difficult for you to concentrate. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Try to feel at ease today. Remember that inner peace is an important part of your health, and maintaining that base Find peace through reflection and a review of where you are in life.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 It may be hard to find answers today. It may also be hard for you to get your point across, especially since everyone’s head is in the clouds. Don’t be surprised if your head takes a trip up there as well. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

This is your day. You may find that people gravitate to you for advice and support. They’re apt to lower their guard and more openly accept things you believe in. Conversations could lead to more spiritual topics. Libra - September 23 - October 22 It’s important for you to be extra cautious today. If you absolutely must go out, make sure you’re calm and collected before getting behind the wheel of a car. Don’t forget that helmet if you’re riding your bike.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 You may not want to admit something today although you know it’s true. It becomes more obvious than you think if you’re hiding behind a barrier that has formed between you and someone close to you. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Like a game of chess, think carefully about your next move. Maybe your opponent is taking a long time to make their next move. If you let impatience force your hand, you could make your decision hastily. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 You’ll notice that people are much more sensitive to your feelings because they seem to be more emotional themselves. Communication is likely to occur through unspoken channels than traditional methods.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Reconciliation with friends and family will boost your mood and you will move towards a happy life. Your old love will return. If the financial condition remains strong, there will be a possibility of debt relief. Pisces - February 19 - March 20